Jennifer Lopez rubbishes Ben Affleck divorce rumours with low-key birthday visit

Jennifer Lopez has shut down months-long divorce speculations surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck.



Lopez, 55, was spotted keeping a low profile as she headed out of Affleck's rental home in Brentwood on Thursday, Daily Mail reported.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress kept it casual in a brown jacket, blue jeans and trainers as she hopped inside a big black vehicle.

Lopez's lowkey visit seems to complying with Affleck's rules as she put aside her extravagant approach a few days back as well when she spent at least five hours at his residence. The same day she also took Affleck's son, Samuel to the mall.

It was reported that Affleck was also paid a visit by his ex wife Jennifer Garner just hours before Lopez stopped by.

The mother-of-three, 52, left his house in a sleek BMW.

However, before Lopez and Affleck's birthday reunion broke the internet, Lopez seemingly threw shade on her estranged husband with some throwback pictures on social media.

In the slider post, Lopez could be seen raising the temperature in a sheer Dior ensemble in taupe, flaunting her waistline with a slim black belt.

Her toned legs were up on full display with the thigh-high slit on her dress in one of the pictures from her 55th birthday last month.

"Dior," read Lopez's caption, also seeming to convey 'see what you're missing.'