Blake Lively bashed for trying hard to be witty in resurfaced interview

Blake Lively is being blasted on social media for failed sarcasm yet again after another resurfaced interview.



Blake's new film It Ends With Us starring her alongside director Justin Baldoni already had one controversy attached to the film as he allegedly 'made her uncomfortable' on the sets.

However, Blake's conduct during press appearances, too, raised concerns as she made the press events all about her outfits instead of setting the narrative on theme of the movie, which is centered around domestic violence.

Now, Blake is under further scrunity as her old interviews are emerging on social media in critique of her failed sarcasm.

One such example besides her two interviews with award-winning journalist, Kjersti Flaa, is a 2017 interview where she was promoting her movie All I See is You.

In a TikTok clip, shared Thursday, Lively was asked if she felt 'free to try everything,' at which she seemingly rolled her eyes.

“What does that mean?” she interrupted the DP/30 host David Poland.

The journalist then called back to a previous portion of the interview, explaining, “In terms of trying [things]. You apparently are not gonna sing.”

Lively clarified, “I did sing in this movie. Did you see the movie? We’re gonna give you a pop quiz at the end of this.”

TikTok users could sense the rudeness in her response as they @ctychanel found her to be 'terrorising' the man.

Another user agreed, asking, “Why are celebs like that? Like it’s their job to interview u?? Not cuz they want to.”

Another added, “She’s so ready to be triggered before they finish their interview question.”