Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive warning as they kick off ‘faux-royal’ tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a warning as they arrive in Colombia for their second "faux-royal" tour of this year following successful trip to Nigeria.



Speaking with The Sun, Royal expert Victoria Murphy expressed concerns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be accepting invitations without a clear purpose or connection to their charitable work.

The tour, which includes visits to Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali, has been described as "vague" and "random" compared to their previous trip to Nigeria, which had a clear focus on promoting the Invictus Games.

"I feel they must have been invited to other places and they must have chosen to say yes to this one,” she said. "They have got to be careful about what they are doing and who they are accepting invites from.”

"Is North Korea going to invite them one day?"

Murphy went on to added, "They have to have their own reasons to be saying yes to this, and I think it is a little bit baffling in comparison to Nigeria.

"When they went to Nigeria it was very clear that was an Invictus focused trip, I think there was a clear purpose for that trip.

"And, Meghan had discovered that she was 43 per cent Nigerian so it made sense, and also Harry's long term in African countries, and the charity work he's done on the continent already."

Describing the tour as "vague,” she added, "This just feels slightly random and yes we're talking about themes they're going to focus on, but it's quite vague on exactly how they're going to and why they've chosen Colombia to highlight those themes.”