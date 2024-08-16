MCU fans go wild over 'Spider-Man: Identity Crisis' adaptation

Marvel Cinematic Universe surprised fans with the announcement of the adaptation of the classis Spider-Man storyline Identity Crisis.

The announcement took place during the recent D23 event, according to Gaming Bible report.

Iconic 'Spider-Man: Identity Crisis' set to hit the big screen

Originally published in 1998, Identity Crisis is an eight-part series from The Amazing Spider-Man.

During the event, Marvel teased this upcoming project with a stage featuring stunning artwork and a hint at the various costumes Peter Parker will don in the film.

The announcement has sparked widespread excitement across social media, with fans eagerly discussing which actors might be involved and how the MCU will handle this complex storyline.

Fans expressed their excitement for the 'Spider-Man: Identity Crisis' adaptation

One Reddit user wrote, "Oh wow, so we’re getting Identity Crisis? Nice."

Another added, "Looks like the old comics come to life."

"Yes, those costumes were from an arc in the 90s where Peter takes on different super hero identities because Spider-Man is so hated... or framed for a crime or something," the third stated.

Notably, no release date is announced for the Identity Crisis.