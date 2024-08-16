Willie Nelson maintains impressive career with 153rd upcoming album

Willie Nelson just kept his legacy going!

The country musician is adding yet another record to his already impressive 150+ album discography with his latest reveal.

On Thursday, the legendary Seven Spanish Angels singer unveiled the title of his upcoming album, Last Leaf on the Tree, to be released on November 1.

This project would mark Nelson’s 76th solo studio album and overall, his 153rd. it would also mark the first time his son, Micah, would be taking the helm of the musician’s endeavor.

Micah has previously performed with his father as well as worked on the family-oriented albums, 2017’s Willie and the Boys and 2021’s The Willie Nelson Family.

Last Leaf on the Tree’s first spotlight track was released by Nelson on August 15 as he performed his rendition of Tom Wait’s Last Leaf.

This song was originally released back in 2011 on Bad as Me, a collaboration with Keith Richards, the Rolling Stones legend.

However, his latest version of Last Leaf, features Nelson singing solo as well as performing Waits’ track, House Where Nobody Lives on Last Leaf of the Tree.