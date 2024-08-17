Sofia Richie reflects on father Lionel Richie’s sweet bond with granddaughter

Sofia Richie opened up about her father Lionel Richie as a grandfather



The daughter of singer-songwriter Lionel and fashion designer Diane Alexander spoke to WSJ. Magazine and revealed that her dad loves being a granddad

"We call him Pop Pop. He was on a U.S. tour when I gave birth so he came home to meet Eloise," she told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Sofia shares her daughter Eloise with her husband Elliot Grainge.

"He's in love and it's so crazy. It's so surreal to be the youngest kid and then have a kid and see your parents act with your kids. I don't know how to explain it,” Sofia added.

For those unversed, on May 20 Sofia announced the birth of of her little one by sharing the news on her official Instagram account.

She posted a snap, featuring a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s tiny feet.

“Eloise Samantha Grainge 5•20•24 best day of my life,” she captioned her post.

Moreover, her baby's middle name, Samantha, is a nod to Elliot’s late mother who died in 2007.