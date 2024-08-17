 
Geo News

Taylor Swift pays visit to Travis Kelce on set of his new show

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is all set to debut as host on the show, 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2024

Taylor Swift pays visit to Travis Kelce on set of his new show
Taylor Swift pays visit to Travis Kelce on set of his new show

Taylor Swift showed up for Travis Kelce as he embarked on the journey of hosting the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

The 34-year-old football tight end is all set to host the spinoff show of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, and one of the celebrity contestants told Entertainment Tonight that he got a special visit from his girlfriend.

"She did come on set," Garcelle Beauvais told the outlet referring to the 34-year-old popstar.

Beauvais went on to say, "Not the day that I was there, but she came. I think it's really sweet."

Including Beauvais other celebrities that will make up the panel on the Prime Video's game show are Lala Kent, Nikki Glaser, Sophia Stallone and Chad Ochocinco.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star praised Kelce, saying, "He was fantastic. Like, game show host? I wasn't sure, but he didn't overdo it, he didn't under-sell it, he was himself, he had fun and it was great.”

The game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will be premiered with the first three episodes on Prime Video on October 16.

Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary
Priscilla Presley remembers Elvis Presley on 47th death anniversary
Marilyn Manson keeps up with musical comebacks as he releases new song
Marilyn Manson keeps up with musical comebacks as he releases new song
Serena Williams gushes over 'so special, so fun' daughters
Serena Williams gushes over 'so special, so fun' daughters
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to 'cross each other' at Venice Film Festival?
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to 'cross each other' at Venice Film Festival?
New findings about Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer emerged
New findings about Matthew Perry's alleged drug dealer emerged
Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'
Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming glimpses of her kids 'last days of summer'
Jennifer Lopez sick to her stomach after Ben Affleck snub: Source
Jennifer Lopez sick to her stomach after Ben Affleck snub: Source
Bebe Rexha makes a 'dramatic' admission in new song
Bebe Rexha makes a 'dramatic' admission in new song