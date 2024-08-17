Taylor Swift pays visit to Travis Kelce on set of his new show

Taylor Swift showed up for Travis Kelce as he embarked on the journey of hosting the show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?



The 34-year-old football tight end is all set to host the spinoff show of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?, and one of the celebrity contestants told Entertainment Tonight that he got a special visit from his girlfriend.

"She did come on set," Garcelle Beauvais told the outlet referring to the 34-year-old popstar.

Beauvais went on to say, "Not the day that I was there, but she came. I think it's really sweet."

Including Beauvais other celebrities that will make up the panel on the Prime Video's game show are Lala Kent, Nikki Glaser, Sophia Stallone and Chad Ochocinco.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star praised Kelce, saying, "He was fantastic. Like, game show host? I wasn't sure, but he didn't overdo it, he didn't under-sell it, he was himself, he had fun and it was great.”

The game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? will be premiered with the first three episodes on Prime Video on October 16.