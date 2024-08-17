 
Barry Keoghan shuts down split rumor with Sabrina Carpenter

The ‘Saltburn’ actor cleared up the air about him splitting from his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter

Web Desk
August 17, 2024

Barry Keoghan subtly shut down split rumors with Sabrina Carpenter by showing support on her social media account.

The rumors started circulating on Friday, August 16 when DeuxMoi reported that the pair who had been dating for five months had broken up.

However, a few hours later the 31-year-old actor seemingly slammed the separation rumors by liking the Expresso singer’s latest post on her official Instagram account, hinting that they are still together.

The outlet shared a screenshot of an anonymous tip to their official social media account, claiming the split of the couple.

Additionally, Carpenter announced a surprise Vinyl edition of her sixth studio album, Short N’ Sweet, set to release on August 23, 2024

The album will also include an exclusive bonus track, Needless to Say.

It is pertinent to mention that, the pop star and actor first sparked the dating rumors in late 2023 as they were spotted together enjoying dinner in Los Angeles.

Fast forward to February 2024, the couple seemed to soft launch their relationship at a Grammy after-party. 

