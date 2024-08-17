 
Millie Bobby Brown gives a sneak-peek into her livestock farm

Millie Bobby Brown gave insights into her livestock farm along with her animals on Friday

August 17, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown looked after her own farm filled with animals on a Friday afternoon.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star took over her Instagram to show off her sprawling Georgia farm which is full of calves, dogs, chicks, donkeys and goats.

It is worth mentioning that the actress walked barefoot on the pasture while she attended to her various animals as they went to give them head scratches and to feed them.

During the Instagram clip, she admired her livestock and sat with them while giving each one of them a quality time as the sun began to set.

In regards to the caption, while Ophelia Wilde’s Slow Living played in the background and she wrote, “My everything.”

Additionally, at one point, the Enola Holmes star flashed a smile while holding chicks with her husband Jake Bongiovi.

Furthermore, back in March, the British actress opened up to Heart Radio about how her livestock, who she calls her “babies,” when she was not out “playing movie star” in public as she claimed, “There's a bond. I bottled bed all of my babies. So all of them know me as 'mum’”

As far as Millie's post is concerned, it was a hit as it racked over 247k likes and hundreds of comments as fans went wild over her love of animals. 

