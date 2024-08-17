Barry Keoghan makes show of his love for Sabrina Carpenter after split report

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter were first linked late last year

Barry Keoghan seemingly shut down rumors about a split between him and singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Celebrity gossip DeuxMoi reported on Friday that the duo had broken up. However, Barry then liked Sabrina’s new post on Instagram and shut down the rumor for good.

In the photo, the Espresso hitmaker donned tiny pale blue briefs and a garter to promote her new album Short n' Sweet.

Saltburn star Barry quickly joined the whopping 1.6million fans in liking the photo.

The singer, who keeps her relationship under wraps, spoke to Variety about her lyrics this month.

She quashed fan hopes that her album might feature lyrics about her current relationship with Barry.

“It feels easier to write about things that happened in the past, or that haven’t happened yet,” she said.

“My producers tell me I’m beating a dead horse because I’ll write a song three years after I last spoke to the person who inspired the lyric,” Sabrina admitted.

This comes after the Feather hitmaker released her music video for Please Please Please which starred her Bafta-winning boyfriend Barry.

“He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” Sabrina gushed.

She went on to praise Barry’s acting skills, saying, “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”