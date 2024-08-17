 
Leonardo Di Caprio, Tobey Maguire in 'tricky romantic waters:' Source

Insider dished details about Tobey Maguire and Leonardo Di Caprio's bromance

Web Desk
August 17, 2024

Photo: Leonardo Di Caprio, Tobey Maguire in 'tricky romantic waters:' Source

Leonardo Di Caprio is reportedly influencing Tobery Maguire’s dating choices.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “Tobey and Leo have once again found themselves in tricky romantic waters.”

The source also added, “They’ve both invested a lot in the friendship in the years since Tobey’s marriage fell apart.”

For those unaware, Tobey Maguire wed Jennifer Meyers in 2007, but parted ways with her in 2020. The former couple share two children.

“But I don’t think anybody anticipated the extent to which Tobey would emulate Leo’s famous lifestyle of chasing after women half his age and indulging in lengthy vacations like life is one big episode of Entourage,” the tipster tattled.

“Tobey is a sweetheart around his kids and he would do anything for them, but when he’s not playing single dad he’s partying like a rock star and cutting loose with no strings attached hookups,” the insider noted.

“He’s having way too much fun enjoying his freedom and, of course, palling around with Leo and closely advising Leo on just about everything!” they concluded. 

