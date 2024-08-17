'The Last of Us' star needs extra security on set due to fans' anger

'The Last of Us' will return with the second season in 2025

The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever needs extra security as she films the second season of the show.

Dever plays Abby in the second season. For the unversed, Abby is a rival of the main character Ellie, played by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey.

In a recent interview, one of the actors on the show, Isabela Merced, shared that Dever needed more security than usual to protect her from fans.

The actress appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she told Josh Horowitz that in the video games, Abby “does some things that people don’t necessarily approve of.”

Isabela said Kaitlyn “had to be extra secured by security” due to fans’ hatred of her character in the games.

“There are people that genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person,” Isabela remarked.

She went on to note that despite the hatred for her character, Kaitlyn is not “phased by things” and “has her head in the right place.”

“Give her the damn Emmy honestly. I’m so excited for people to see how incredibly well Bella and Kaitlyn did on this,” she gushed.