Bindi Irwin reveals her 'dream' for daughter Grace to achieve by age 18

Bindi Irwin reveals travel goals from her bucket list for her daughter Grace

August 18, 2024

Bindi Irwin is spilling the beans on everything she has planned before her toddler turns 18.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star recently dropped some "dream adventure" plans she has thought of for her three-year-old daughter Grace.

Bindi, 26, took to Instagram on Sunday with a montage of moments featuring her daughter from most if not all the destinations they have travelled to so far.

"When our beautiful daughter was born, I decided I wanted to take her on a big adventure," reads the text along the video shared as a combined post with her husband Chandler Powell.

"Since my husband is from Florida and my mum is from Oregon, I want our girl to experience as much of the United States wilderness as possible."

"My dream is to take her to every USA National Park before she's 18," Bindi continued, as clips of her daughter playing in nature continued.

"If you have advice, please share. I can't wait to make this dream a reality..."

Pro tips on getting around the U.S. to visit all 63 National Parks flooded the comments section as Bindi's friends and followers shared their experiences.

"They do Jr. ranger programs at most national parks," one Instagram user commented, referring to the program that allows kids visiting national parks the chance to complete activities and share their experiences with a real park ranger, in exchange for a badge and other prizes.

"You could get her a T-shirt from each park in her size and turn them into a quilt to give to her when she's 18. You'd see a toddler shirt from Yosemite and an adult shirt from Mammoth cave," another user wrote, sharing their ideas.

"You need to do a roadtrip!" a third commenter wrote. "A few actually. That way you can visit a few national parks each time."

Bindi also expressed her gratitude in the comments for all the advice she received

"Thank you so much for your AMAZING advice!! I’m writing it all down. I can’t wait," she commented with a yellow heart emoji.

The couple previously marked Grace's fourth international trip on their socials with a series of photos from Singapore.

