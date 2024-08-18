Con artist Anna Delvey makes social media comeback with new show promo

Fake heiress Anna Delvey makes social media comeback with new show promo

Fake German heiress Anna Delvey has dropped a sneak peek into what's next for Inventing Anna fans.



Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey, the real person behind the main character from the Netflix miniseries, has posted the promo of a new show The Anonymous, premiering on August 19.

In the promo, Anna can be seen talking to the cameras about the new show while she still has her ankle monitor on since her release from prison back in 2021.

“I hear USA has a new show called The Anonymous. I might know a thing or two about deception,” Delvey says in the promo as the camera pans to the ankle monitor she’s wearing as a result of her fraud conviction.

“Here’s what I’ll say: Never be afraid to dress up—your look or the truth. Trust me, I’d never lie to you.”

Prior to the promo, she shared a carousel of her recent photos on Saturday which marked her social media comeback after two years.

Anna spilled to Page Six that she’s relieved to be able to “control [her] own narrative again” after the court barred her from social media two years ago.



For those unversed, Anna served two years in prison following her 2019 conviction for attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services—all estimating up to $200,000 in damages to businesses.

Upon her release from prison, Anna was confined to 24-hour house arrest, and the terms of her sentence also prohibited her from using any social media.

She was arrested in a 2017 NYPD sting operation, and the police were assisted by her friend Rachel DeLoache Williams, who she’d stolen $62,000 from.

Rachel also detailed her story in a Vanity Fair article which later adapted into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna.