Don McLean warns 'monster star' Taylor Swift amidst growing fame

Don McLean has offered advice to Taylor Swift amid the pressure of her massive fame.

In an interview with The Standard, the music legend, McLean praised Swift's dedication and hard work.

The singer, 78, known for classics like American Pie, warned Swift about the challenges that comes with being a "monster star."

"She is a person who is an example of what talent and really hard work can accomplish," said McLean praising the Lover hitmaker.

He continued, "A lot of people think showbusiness is just something ‘oh you’re so wonderful, you should be a star’ well, by the way, Taylor Swift was a star for 15 years before she became a monster star."

"She does everything that she does better than everybody else, whether it’s a video or a performance or songwriting or records or what ever, she does it all, just way better than everybody else," McLean added.

These comments follow a recent incident where a terrorist threat led to the cancellation of Swift's Eras tour dates in Vienna.

The Vincent hitmaker expressed concern for Swift’s mental and emotional health amidst her whirlwind career.

"The only thing is that she stays happy," McLean said.