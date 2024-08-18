Travis Kelce, Patrick, Brittany Mahomes show support at Women's Cup

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes attended at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday.

The trio were spotted supporting the Kansas City Current at the Women’s Cup match.

The Current, co-owned by Patrick and Brittany, triumphed over Atlético de Madrid Femenino with a 1-0 victory to claim the tournament title.

The team's official Instagram page posted photos from the event showing Kelce, Mahomes, and Brittany in high spirits.

Travis Kelce joined Patrick Mahomes and Brittany to cheer for the Kansas City Current at the Women’s Cup

Kelce, sporting a KC Current cap, was seen flashing a peace sign and enjoying a slice of pizza.

Meanwhile, Patrick and Brittany, who are expecting their third child, also wore the team’s red and white caps and were seen cheering and clapping throughout the match.

The couple's appearance came shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs played their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

The mom-to-be attended the game with their two children, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months.

Brittany Mahomes attended Patrick's second preseason game with their kids

Taking to Instagram later, Brittany posted heartwarming photos from the game, captioning the post with, "Gamedays are here."