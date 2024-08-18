 
Geo News

J.K. Rowling reveals how long it took to write first 'Harry Potter' book

J.K. Rowling published 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' in 1997

By
Web Desk
|

August 18, 2024

J.K. Rowling published Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997
J.K. Rowling published 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' in 1997

J.K. Rowling is recalling the moment she realized her brainchild Harry Potter had become a worldwide phenomenon.

Rowling’s series of Harry Potter books center on Harry’s years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and his fight against Lord Voldemort.

The series sold more than 500 million copies across the world, whereas the movie franchise is worth more than $10billion.

Rowling published the first book, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (called Sorcerer’s Stone in the US) in 1997.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper she realized how big it had become when she won the Smarties Book Prize in 1997. “Then I got a record advance from America, and everything went crazy,” she said.

She also revealed that it took her seven years to finish the first book as she kept doubting it:

“I kept losing hope and putting it away, but that happened less and less as I worked on it. At a certain point it, or I, caught fire, and I stopped doubting. I can remember feeling elated after writing the first Quidditch match, which flowed out of the pen and was barely revised afterwards.”

2024 Logie Awards: Felix Cameron delivers emotional speech video
2024 Logie Awards: Felix Cameron delivers emotional speech
Don McLean reflects on Taylor Swift's music rights drama with Scooter Braun
Don McLean reflects on Taylor Swift's music rights drama with Scooter Braun
Mary J. Blige shares emotional journey behind ‘My Life'
Mary J. Blige shares emotional journey behind ‘My Life'
Inside Sandra Bullock's 'crazy' lifer after major loss
Inside Sandra Bullock's 'crazy' lifer after major loss
Paramore steps in to aid ailing fan at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' show
Paramore steps in to aid ailing fan at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' show
Jelly Roll becomes center of attention for A-list celebrities
Jelly Roll becomes center of attention for A-list celebrities
Tommy Fury appears 'somber' in brief meeting with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury appears 'somber' in brief meeting with ex Molly-Mae Hague
Jonathan Bailey reveals how filming three big projects simultaneously affected him
Jonathan Bailey reveals how filming three big projects simultaneously affected him