Photo: Olivia Rodrigo reveals how she escapes boredom on tour

Olivia Rodrigo recently weighed in on the activities she does while touring.

As fans will be aware, the Déjà vu songstress has just ended her GUTS world tour. Following this tour, Olivia Rodrigo sat down for a candid chat with Complex and revealed that her most common hobby during the tour is sleeping.

She began the chat by stating, “Well, I sleep so much on tour. I sleep for 13 hours a day sometimes. I’m so exhausted.”

She also shared with the outlet. “So that passes a lot of the time,” and included, “But I’ve just been reading and I’ve been watching all of my comfort shows. I’ve been watching S** and the City every day to make myself feel like I’m grounded and at home.”

Nonetheless, Olivia admitted that nothing beats the comfort of sleeping in her own bed.

“It’s amazing. It’s kind of weird,” she joked and confessed, “I’ve been on tour for so long in various cities around the world, so it’s interesting to just wake up in my own bed and be like, ‘Oh, time to play a show today!’”

In conclusion, she added, “It throws off my routine a little bit, but it’s so nice to be home and have all my friends and family come to the shows. It’s a really good vibe.”