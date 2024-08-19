Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan's romance runs hot and cold: Source

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's romance is going through some ups and downs amid split rumors.



As per a report by People magazine publsihed on August 18, a source claimed that the relationship between the 25-year-old songstress and 31-year-old actor is “on and off,” amid rumors of the split.

Previously, on Friday, August 16, DeuxMoi shared a screenshot of an anonymous tip claiming that the pair who had been dating for five months had broken up.

However, a few hours later the Saltburn actor shut down the speculations by taking to his Official Instagram account and showed his support for his girlfriend’s most recent at the time by pressing the like button.

Through his gesture, it seemed Barry was hinting they were still together.

For those unversed, the Expresso singer and Barry first sparked the dating rumors in December 2023 when they were seen together, enjoying dinner in Los Angeles.

Later in February 2024, the couple appeared to soft launch their relationship at a Grammy after-party.