 
Geo News

Dakota Johnson gives major hint at relationship status with Chris Martin

The actress dismissed split rumors with a sweet gesture

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Dakota Johnson gives major hint at relationship status with Chris Martin
Dakota Johnson gives major hint at relationship status with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson was spotted wearing a band on her left ring finger following rumors of split from fiancé Chris Martin.

On Friday, August 16, during an outing with friends, Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee in Malibu, California, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen flaunting her engagement ring, seemingly hinting that they are still together.

In the pictures circulating on social media, the 34-year-old actress can be seen wearing an oversized coat and jeans paired with her emerald ring on her ring finger.

Dakota Johnson gives major hint at relationship status with Chris Martin

The snap came after the rumors about Johnson and the Coldplay frontman’s break-up surfaced on August 16.

However, a representative for Johnson's statement clarified that the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress and the 47-year-old singer are still a couple, as per People Magazine.

Moreover, the couple was last seen together in June at the Glastonbury Festival.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," a tipster told the outlet at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnson and Martin first sparked dating rumors in 2017.

Pitbull addresses Kesha's removed credits in 'Timber' music video
Pitbull addresses Kesha's removed credits in 'Timber' music video
Malala Yousafzai makes rare statement about Taylor Swift post Wembley gig
Malala Yousafzai makes rare statement about Taylor Swift post Wembley gig
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join student dancers on the floor
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry join student dancers on the floor
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago stuns fans in sweet family photo
Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago stuns fans in sweet family photo
Blake Lively absent from 'Gossip Girl' costar Jessica Szohr's wedding snaps
Blake Lively absent from 'Gossip Girl' costar Jessica Szohr's wedding snaps
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer pays sweet tribute to one-year-old daughter
Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer pays sweet tribute to one-year-old daughter
Prince Andrew's reaction to King Charles 'radical move' revealed video
Prince Andrew's reaction to King Charles 'radical move' revealed
Meghan Markle honours mother Doria Ragland in Colombia
Meghan Markle honours mother Doria Ragland in Colombia