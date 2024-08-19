Dakota Johnson gives major hint at relationship status with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson was spotted wearing a band on her left ring finger following rumors of split from fiancé Chris Martin.

On Friday, August 16, during an outing with friends, Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee in Malibu, California, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was seen flaunting her engagement ring, seemingly hinting that they are still together.

In the pictures circulating on social media, the 34-year-old actress can be seen wearing an oversized coat and jeans paired with her emerald ring on her ring finger.

The snap came after the rumors about Johnson and the Coldplay frontman’s break-up surfaced on August 16.

However, a representative for Johnson's statement clarified that the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress and the 47-year-old singer are still a couple, as per People Magazine.

Moreover, the couple was last seen together in June at the Glastonbury Festival.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," a tipster told the outlet at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnson and Martin first sparked dating rumors in 2017.