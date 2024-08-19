 
Barry Keoghan's son looks spitting image of his father in new photo

The actor shares his son with his ex girlfriend Alyson Sandro

August 19, 2024

Barry Keoghan’s son looked strikingly similar to his father in a recent photo.

The 31-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Monday, August 19, and shared an adorable snap of his son Brando.

In the photo, the 2-year-old can be seen playing with his toys with a pacifier in his mouth.

Barry posed alongside Brando to take the cute selfie of the father-son duo.

Other than his lighter-colored hair than Barry, the toddler is a mini version of the Saltburn actor, sharing similar bright blue eyes.

"He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando,” the actor captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Barry welcomed his son in August 2022, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro.

In an interview with GQ earlier this year in January, the Bird actor recalled the time when Brandon was born.

"They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings — boom!" Barry said referring to his filming of days of Saltburn.

"It was probably the best time of my life, to be fair. Havin' a baby boy, and leadin' a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say," the proud father gushed.

