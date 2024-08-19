Barry Keoghan's son looks spitting image of his father in new photo

Barry Keoghan’s son looked strikingly similar to his father in a recent photo.



The 31-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Monday, August 19, and shared an adorable snap of his son Brando.

In the photo, the 2-year-old can be seen playing with his toys with a pacifier in his mouth.

Barry posed alongside Brando to take the cute selfie of the father-son duo.

Other than his lighter-colored hair than Barry, the toddler is a mini version of the Saltburn actor, sharing similar bright blue eyes.



"He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando,” the actor captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Barry welcomed his son in August 2022, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro.

In an interview with GQ earlier this year in January, the Bird actor recalled the time when Brandon was born.

"They gave me a day off. Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings — boom!" Barry said referring to his filming of days of Saltburn.

"It was probably the best time of my life, to be fair. Havin' a baby boy, and leadin' a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say," the proud father gushed.