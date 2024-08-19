Matthew Perry, assistant spent THIS whooping sum on drugs

Matthew Perry and his live-in assistant, Kenny Iwamasa, reportedly spent a minimum of $55,000 on 55 Ketamine vials and injections, 29 days before the actor’s death.

As per US Weekly, Iwamasa had sent consecutive text messages while he was seeking more of the surgical anesthetic from his suppliers, including an illegal transaction.

It is worth mentioning that Iwamasa is among the five people who got arrested, earlier this month, in connection with Perry's passing.

According to the legal documents, Iwamasa and Plasencia had “exchanged thousands in cash for bottles” of Ketamine while noting that Plasencia had injected Perry with ketamine at his home on numerous occasions.

Furthermore, Plasencia injected the Massachusetts native, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC series, “within hours” of Perry already having been injected with Ketamine.

As per Daily Mail, the legal documents stated that the double dose led to Perry's systolic blood pressure rising to dangerous levels with the actor “unable to speak or move' as result of the injections.”

Additionally, Iwamasa illegally spent $6,000 on 25 bottles of ketamine, nine days after he purchased 25 Ketamine vials illegally, according to the documents.

As far as the Friends actor's haunting last words to assistant Kenneth Iwamasa are concerned, he allegedly told him, “shoot me up with a big one,” as reported by the outlet, citing the documents.