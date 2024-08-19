Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer pays sweet tribute to one-year-old daughter

Bruce Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis pays sweet tribute to one-year-old daughter

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, paid sweet tribute to her one-year-old daughter, Louetta.

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a carousel of selfies alongside her little girl.

While teaming up with the heartwarming photos with her daughter, The House Bunny star also added a lengthy caption dedicated to her journey as a mother and how Lou has impacted her life.

In terms of the caption, she wrote with a snap of two boasting a surprised face, “When I told Lou mommy was turning 36!!”

In regards to this, she gushed by saying, “My tiny girl you are every birthday wish I’ve ever had come true. You are my soulmate and the love of my life. This last year has been so wild and challenging and beautiful and you are such a light.”



It is worth mentioning that Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, whom Rumer shares with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.l, came to the world via natural home birth in April 2023.

While praising her daughter, the actress continued by saying, “I am so grateful for you. For your tenderness and love. I learned so much this year. So much about myself. I feel more free and happier than I have been in a long time.”

Furthermore, she also explained that her little girl has been a source of strength for her as she made her feel very “proud” of herself throughout the tough times.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star proceeded to explain that she intends to move forward in this new year while putting herself and her daughter Louetta first.

It is pertinent to mention that the daughter of Bruce Willis' birthday post came just a few weeks after social media called her and her sisters Tallulah and Scout “unattractive” and “clones” of their famous father.