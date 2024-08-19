 
Geo News

Blake Lively absent from 'Gossip Girl' costar Jessica Szohr's wedding snaps

Blake Lively was missing from 'Gossip Girl' castmate Jessica Szohr's wedding picture with crew

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2024

Blake Lively absent from Gossip Girl costar Jessica Szohrs wedding snaps
Blake Lively absent from 'Gossip Girl' costar Jessica Szohr's wedding snaps

Blake Lively was nowhere to be seen at the wedding of her Gossip Girl castmate Jessica Szohr.

Lively played the protagonist Serena van der Woodsen in HBO drama series while Szohr played Vanessa Abrams, the longtime best friend of male protagonist Dan Humphrey who later marries Serena in the series.

Blake Lively absent from Gossip Girl costar Jessica Szohrs wedding snaps

Szohr, who married former pro hockey player Brad Richardson last month, dropped some throwback pictures last weekend, including a group photo with castmates who attended the wedding.

 "Tying the knot," the actress captioned the post on her Instagram Stories. Jessica and Brad have been together since 2019, during which they welcomed their daughter Bowie in January 2022. Brad also has a daughter, Lexi, from his previous marriage.

The bride was also joined by Gossip Girl alum Chace Crawford in the group photo, but Lively was noticeably missing from the picture despite both Szohr and Lively being regular cast members of the 2007 HBO series.

Blake Lively absent from Gossip Girl costar Jessica Szohrs wedding snaps

The throwback post coincides an ongoing controversy surrounding Lively whose old interviews have recently been making headlines amid her ongoing feud with Justin Baldoni, the director and her costar of It Ends With Us.

Amid this recent chaos, her real-life rivalry with Gossip Girl costar Leighton Meester, who plays Serena's onscreen rival and on-again, off-again best friend Blair Waldorf, also regained spotlight.

An April 2008 report from New York Magazine quoted sources saying that Lively and Meester had a tendency to 'avoid each other like the plague' while filming the series.

The rivalry escalated to the point that other cast members essentially had to 'choose sides' in the matter.

Penn Badgley who played Blake's onscreen lover Dan Humphrey, also happened to be romantically involved with the actress for three years during their time as costars.

As of Monday, Meester, Baldoni, and Crawford were among the 297 accounts he was following, while Lively was notably absent.

In another viral TikTok clip, Lively is seen offending her castmates Meester and Ed Westwick, who portrayed Serena's stepbrother and Blair's lover, Chuck Bass, during a 2008 panel discussion at Paleyfest.

@thedisasterguru Probably not a good idea to call your coworkers monkeys and look at #leightonmeester lol. #blakelively #gossipgirl #thisisus ♬ original sound - ????Liv????

Lively made a barbed remark during the panel, looking at her co-stars Meester, Westwick, and Badgley, and humorously calling them 'monkeys.' The trio appeared unamused, while Lively continued to insist it was meant as a joke.

Matthew Perry, assistant spent THIS whooping sum on drugs
Matthew Perry, assistant spent THIS whooping sum on drugs
Tiffany Haddish twins with Gayle King at Fanatics Fest in NYC
Tiffany Haddish twins with Gayle King at Fanatics Fest in NYC
Blake Lively under fire again after 'It Ends With Us' drama
Blake Lively under fire again after 'It Ends With Us' drama
Meghan Markle cracks code as Colombia dubbed ‘surprising success' video
Meghan Markle cracks code as Colombia dubbed ‘surprising success'
Barry Keoghan's son looks spitting image of his father in new photo
Barry Keoghan's son looks spitting image of his father in new photo
Family brings back Ben Affleck smile as divorce looms
Family brings back Ben Affleck smile as divorce looms
Suki Waterhouse raves about Taylor Swift after opening her Eras Tour show
Suki Waterhouse raves about Taylor Swift after opening her Eras Tour show
Princess Diana ‘disappointed' as William hasn't fixed UK crisis
Princess Diana ‘disappointed' as William hasn't fixed UK crisis