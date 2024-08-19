Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago stuns fans in sweet family photo

Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, stole the spotlight in a recent photo.

On Saturday, Kim shared a sweet family photo with her kids, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

The SKIMS founder shared all her kids including the eldest daughter North, 11, with ex husband Kanye West.

In the photo, Kim dressed casually in a black hoodie, is seen relaxing in bed with her kids.

Chicago, who is often called Kim's look-alike, can be seen resting her head on her mom's shoulder with a sweet teethy-smile.

Saint, pulls a funny face in the photo, while Psalm hides part of his face with his hands.

"Home," Kim captioned the post.

Fans and followers couldn't resist reacting to Chicago's uncanny resemblance to Kim, flooding the comments section with their love.

One wrote, "Chicago is your twin."

Another added, "Chicago is the face of Kim Mercy."

"That one kiddo has great teeth Not sure why I love a good set of teeth but hers are fantastic," the third comment read.

Chicago has been in the spotlight for more than just her resemblance to the reality-tv star.

She recently made her musical debut on Kanye West's new album, Vultures 2, released earlier this month.