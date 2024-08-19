Royal family fails to silence Meghan Markle?

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a British born Nigerian political and women's rights activist, has come out in support of Meghan Markle as the Duchess and Prince Harry are visiting Colombia.



Dr Shola was commenting on Meghan’s video as the Duchess joined Vice President Francia Márquez for a compelling panel discussion titled “Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity.”

She said, “As Meghan shines globally - a natural & engaging leader in her own right, the shortsightedness of the Royal family in rejecting her is testament they failed to silence her.”

“Harry and Meghan are at the Afro Women & Power Forum in Colombia with Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez which brings together 400 female leaders from the Pacific region,” Dr Shola further said.

The event’s final panel featured Meghan Markle, Vice President Marquez, and Open Society Foundation President Benaifer Nowrojee.

The discussion centered on their experiences as women of color in positions of influence and their efforts to empower the next generation of female leaders.

The Duchess began her remarks in Spanish, expressing her deep appreciation for the Colombian hospitality. She praised the culture and history of the country, describing the visit as a dream and highlighting the strong sense of community she felt.