Pitbull addresses Kesha's removed credits in 'Timber' music video

Kesha's name was removed from the 'Timber' music video, which now only features Pitbull

August 19, 2024

Pitbull breaks his silence on recent removal of Kesha's credits from the music video for their 2013 hit Timber.

Over the weekend, fans noticed that the video on YouTube was updated to exclude Kesha's name and image from the thumbnail, which now only features Pitbull.

This sparked criticism from fans, who felt it was unfair given Kesha's prominent role in the song's chorus.

In response to the backlash, Pitbull took to X (formerly Twitter), to address the issue.

The singer, 43, wrote, "@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this."

He added, "Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!"

Despite this statement, Kesha's credits are still missing from the video.

It is worth mentioning that this comes amid other news involving Pitbull, including a lawsuit over his song I Feel Good, which is alleged to infringe on the copyright of Debonair Samir’s 2006 track Samir’s Theme.

Additionally, the rapper recently purchased the naming rights for Florida International University Stadium, which has been renamed Pitbull Stadium.

