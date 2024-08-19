'The Godfather 2' star John Aprea passes away at 83

John Aprea, best known for his roles in The Godfather Part II and Full House, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

The veteran actor died on August 5 from natural causes in Los Angeles "surrounded by his loved ones," Will Levine, John’s manager, confirmed to Weekly Entertainment.

Will also posted a heartfelt tribute for John on Facebook, penning, "Sad to report the passing of longtime client and friend, John Aprea... Wonderfully talented journeyman actor loved by all.”

John, who was born in 1941, made his acting debut in 1968 as a killer in a thriller film, Bullitt. Throughout his career, John has played diverse roles in many movies and TV series.

He showcased his versatility in films like The Manchurian Candidate, New Jack City, Caged Heat, and The Gangster Chronicles.

John also appeared in soap operas like Falcon Crest, Knots Landing, and Another World.