Dakota Johnson quashes breakup rumors with Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin sparked dating rumors in 2017

August 19, 2024

Dakota Johnson has dismissed the rumors of her split with fiancé Chris Martin.

Last week, Daily Mail reported that The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress and Coldplay frontman have called off their engagement and gone their separate ways.

However, Dakota's team has now quashed these speculations, insisting to People magazine that the actress and Chris's relationship is going strong and they are very "happily together."

For those unversed, the two first met in 2017 and have rarely been seen together in the seven years of their relationship.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cosy and private,” Dakota told Elle in 2021.

Additionally, Dakota and Chris were last seen together at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2024.

“They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," the confidant told the publication at that time.

