Channing Tatum shows affection to Zoe Kravitz at 'Blink Twice' photo call

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz turned heads as they posed for a exquisite photoshoot at the photo call of their movie Blink Twice, held at IET London.



The Magic Mike star and the Batman actress, who recently got engaged, also shared a PDA-filled moment at the event.

A sweet snap, shared by Just Jared, featured Tatum giving a kiss on his fiancée’s cheek as she posed at the photo call with a wide smile.

For the event, Kravitz opted for a black Saint Laurent lace camisole, which she paired with a patent leather slingback.

She completed her look with a double bun and accessorized her look with Jessica McCormack jewels.

Meanwhile, Tatum, who will play the role of Slater King in the upcoming psychological thriller film, donned a black suit with white T-shirt and styled it with loafers.

The couple started dating in summer 2021, and confirmed their engagement in October 2023.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles premiere of their film, Tatum got candid about his first meeting with Kravitz.

He recalled by saying, “It was pretty crazy, I didn’t really know Zoë before she sent me the script. I never had met her before — I got a text from Riley Keough.”

“She’s like, ‘Hey, my friend Zoë wants to send you a script.’ I was like, ‘Great, I love Zoë as an actress, I’d love to act with her.’ I didn’t know she wanted to make this thing,” he added.

“She sent over the script — under the movie’s original title Pussy Island — and I was like, ‘OK, Zoë Kravitz is sending me something called Pussy Island, I think I should probably read this. And that was like six years ago, and it’s been just such a journey

“From the first time we even shot it and edited it has changed so much — she’s truly going on a beautiful first-time director’s journey," he concluded.