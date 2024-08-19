King Charles called out over ‘bad decisions’ involving Harry, Meghan

A friend of Prince Harry has criticized King Charles for making "really bad decisions" regarding him and his wife, Meghan Markle, particularly in the lead-up to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



In a conversation with the Sunday Times, the friend called out the monarch over his ‘bad’ decision when he excluded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from a crucial briefing.

The friend claimed that Harry and Meghan were initially told they would attend the briefing but were later informed only working royals could participate.

"The King made some really bad decisions — it was conveyed that he didn’t want them there,” the insider said.

"For f***’s sake, this was a global reception for his grandmother, and as her grandson, he should have been there.

"There was a funeral briefing for the whole family at the palace just before the reception, which would have meant Harry and Meghan going to the briefing then having to leave the palace as all the guests were arriving and other family members were staying.

"So in the end, they didn’t go. The briefing notes didn’t arrive [via email] for them until around 11pm."