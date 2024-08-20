Meghan Markle goes ‘sensual' to reward Prince Harry's salsa steps

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry engaged in a heartwarming salsa as they continue to spend time in Colombia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gathered at the

at Unidad Recreativa El Vallado on where they shook a leg on a salsa number.

The couple then ended their dance with a passionate kiss. Speaking about their body language during the playful moment from the day, expert Judi James notes: "With its sensual hip-rolls, body stretching and twirls, Salsa can be a very sexy dance.

She added: "Despite Harry’s rather rigid hip grinds out there on the floor he clearly receives a very strong signal of passionate approval and reward from Meghan here as she ends their dance together with an extremely non-regal kiss on the lips.

Speaking about Meghan, Judi added: "Meghan is the one throwing herself into the dance with the stronger signals of confident abandon, shifting her hips, raising her arms into the air and tossing her long hair around as she dances with local guests as well as her husband.

"She seems to like the face-touch signal as a message of bonding and thanks after a twirl round the floor as she performs it on another one of her Salsa partners, but with Harry the gesture converts into a much more intimate moment in front of the entire room.

"After some brave but slightly awkward twirls with her husband, Meghan steps closer to hug-dance with him while patting him on the back in a tie-sign signal that seems to be a gesture of ‘well done, but let’s stop,” she noted.