Lizzo breaks sweat as she continues fitness journey

Lizzo is breaking a sweat in the gym as she updates fans about her fitness journey.



In the clip, shared on her social media, the singer showed a before and after video of her toning her arms.

It’s unclear how much time went between the two clips, but she captioned the post, “If you’re reading this… remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this.”

Her video was in line with her previous vow to stay fit to meet the demands of her fast-paced career, which included high-energy live shows.

“Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness," Lizzo said last year. "Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy *** on it."

She continued, “I have a very high-performance job," adding, "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute.”

“And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."