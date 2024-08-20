Avicii’s personal belongings end up at charity auction six years after death

Avicii’s family is donating the late DJ’s personal belongings for a 'unique and special' charity auction six years after his tragic death.



The announcement came Monday as Stockholms Auktionsverk revealed that the belongings of the Swedish DJ and producer will be auctioned off in person and online to support his namesake charity.

The auction titled 'The Avicii Collection' will include up to 267 personal belongings such as shoes, clothes, musical instruments, and memorabilia from his career are set to be auctioned off.

The live auction will occur on October 1 at 3 p.m. local time at the historic auction house Nybrogatan 32 in Stockholm and online.

The auction items will be revealed on September 6, with a viewing for the local public from September 24-20.

The auction house also posted about the upcoming event on Instagram with a quote attributed to the DJ that read, "I discovered when I started making money that I didn’t really need it. When you have such an excess of money you don’t need, the most sensible, most human and completely obvious thing is to give to people in need."

The post included another quote from Stockholms Auktionsverk CEO Cecilia Gave, in which she called the auction 'unique and special,' and said the auction house is 'honored to support such an impactful cause.'

Tim Bergling, who went by the stage name Avicii, released three studio albums in his lifetime and went on three major tours before his passing at 28.



The Swedish DJ retired from touring two years before his death over health concerns.

"He is forever missed by family, friends, colleagues, and millions of fans worldwide," read a press release.

The announcement also elaborated that the auction house will not receive any commission for the sales as proceeds will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation.

As per Rolling Stone, the Tim Bergling Foundation was launched in 2019 to continue Avicii’s philanthropic work, which included raising funds for charities House of Hunger, Feed for America, and RED.

The charity "advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health crisis and actively works to remove the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues," the website states.

Avicii died in 2018 of suicide in Muscat, Oman. He was buried on 8 June in his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.