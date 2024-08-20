Pitbull recredits Kesha in duet after ‘Timber' backlash

Kesha’s name has reappeared in Timber credits.



Fans noticed over the weekend that the songstress had been removed from the YouTube title of her 2013 collaborative track with Pitbull, which then read “Pitbull – Timber (Official Video).”

This sparked a backlash for Pitbull who immediately took notice of the matter and issued a clarification in an X post.

“@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this,” Pitbull wrote. “Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!” he wrote on Sunday.

As of Monday, the song is listed as, “Pitbull, Ke$ha – Timber (featuring Ke$ha – Official Video).”

It’s not clear why Kesha’s name was removed from the 2013 track’s video, but some fans speculated it was due to her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, who is credited as a songwriter and producer for the Meltdown song.

The reason behind the initial rename still hasn’t been addressed.