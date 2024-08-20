 
Geo News

Pitbull recredits Kesha in duet after ‘Timber' backlash

Kesha’s name reappears in the title of her 2013 song with Pitbull after fans took charge

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2024

Pitbull recredits Kesha in duet after ‘Timber backlash
Pitbull recredits Kesha in duet after ‘Timber' backlash

Kesha’s name has reappeared in Timber credits.

Fans noticed over the weekend that the songstress had been removed from the YouTube title of her 2013 collaborative track with Pitbull, which then read “Pitbull – Timber (Official Video).”

This sparked a backlash for Pitbull who immediately took notice of the matter and issued a clarification in an X post.

“@KeshaRose and I have an incredible song together. Nothing will change this,” Pitbull wrote. “Team Pitbull is looking into this matter. Always nothing but love for Kesha, Dale!” he wrote on Sunday.

As of Monday, the song is listed as, “Pitbull, Ke$ha – Timber (featuring Ke$ha – Official Video).”

It’s not clear why Kesha’s name was removed from the 2013 track’s video, but some fans speculated it was due to her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, who is credited as a songwriter and producer for the Meltdown song.

The reason behind the initial rename still hasn’t been addressed.

Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move
Meghan Markle faces massive backlash over latest move
Ryan Reynolds pays heartfelt tribute to 'Deadpool' costar Rob Delaney's son
Ryan Reynolds pays heartfelt tribute to 'Deadpool' costar Rob Delaney's son
John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh congratulates actor on major milestone video
John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh congratulates actor on major milestone
Jacob Elordi seeks Eric Dane's advice on coping with fame after 'Euphoria'
Jacob Elordi seeks Eric Dane's advice on coping with fame after 'Euphoria'
Kate Middleton remains 'very calm' as cancer treatment continues
Kate Middleton remains 'very calm' as cancer treatment continues
Avicii's personal belongings end up at charity auction six years after death
Avicii's personal belongings end up at charity auction six years after death
King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit video
King Charles makes first public appearance after Meghan Markle, Harry's Colombia visit
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on rumours of rift with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence on rumours of rift with Prince Harry