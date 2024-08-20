Michael Madsen detained in Malibu on domestic violence charge

Michael Madsen was arrested on Saturday in Malibu on a charge of domestic violence.

Police reportedly took the Reservoir Dogs actor into custody following a "disagreement" between the actor and his wife, Diana Madsen.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed in a statement to BBC that they received a call from a woman on August 17, alleging “her husband pushed her and locked her out of the house.”

Responding to the call, officers from the Lost Hill Sheriff’s station in Malibu arrested Michael on a domestic violence charge.

The 66-year-old star was arrested at 1:40 a.m. and was later released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

"The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing," the sheriff's department revealed.



A representative for Madsen told Variety, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

For those unversed, Michael and DeAnna have been married for more than 28 years.