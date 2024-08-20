[embed_video1 url=videoid:6360692027112 style=center playertype=bc]

Paris Hilton expresses sadness while showcasing burnt items post surviving fire

Paris Hilton updated her fans on what items survived a fire on the set of her Bad B****Academy music video shoot.

The 43-year-old singer shared with her fans about the damage to specific valuables she had kept in the trailer that burned in the blaze in Los Angeles.



Hilton wrote in the caption of the video she posted on Instagram, “These items are what’s left from the fire that broke out in my trailer on my #BadB****Academy music video shoot.”

In the clip, she could be seen panning through the items placed on a pink sheet as she said, “So I'm just looking through everything now that made it through the fire.”

Furthermore, among the items Hilton panned over, which had varying degrees of damage, included stickers with the name of her album Infinite Icon, gloves, costumes, phones and a diary she keeps.

Additionally, the This Is Paris star stated, “We have some Chanel pearls which are all burnt, melted ... all this new jewelry I just got from Lara Heems. These I'm so sad about - custom costumes from Michael Schmidt - so gorgeous, he made these with Swarovski crystal material; all burnt.”

Hilton also shared that her journal “is burnt but at least it's here,” while she added that all of the other possessions she had in the trailer were "literally melted and burned to a crisp."

It is pertinent to mention here that Hilton had been working on a clip for her track Bad B**** Academy, which also features cameos from celebrities such as Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass when the blaze broke out in her trailer.