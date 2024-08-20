 
King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have stepped up to support King Charles following the monarch’s shock cancer diagnosis

August 20, 2024

King Charles 'disappoints' Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward

King Charles recently left his brother Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie ‘upset and disappointed’, a royal insider has claimed.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, the source claimed that Edward and Sophie were hoping for prestigious titles but they were left "upset" when the monarch honoured three other senior royals instead.

The outlet claimed King Charles honoured his wife, Queen Camilla, elder son Prince William and beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton by giving them brand new titles.

As per details, King Charles honoured Camilla with Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Prince William was named Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath and Kate was made a Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

The source told Us Weekly back in April, "They [Edward and Sophie] have really stepped things up with their commitment to service over the past few years.

"Edward’s household were hoping he would finally get an honour."

The insider went on claiming, "It was disappointing, the snub, but they are still as loyal as ever and know in time this will be rewarded.

"Charles has done nothing but sing their praises lately and it's brought them even closer as brothers."

