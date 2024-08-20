David Henrie on crafting 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' with Selena Gomez

David Henrie recently shared insights into the creation of the new Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, titled, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Speaking on The Red Carpet, Henrie revealed how he and his co-star Selena Gomez developed the show.

He said, "Selena and I, we get together fairly frequently, and when I got married, it'd just be her, me and my wife sitting around talking about what the characters would be doing."

"And after a few years, we were like, 'I think we've got a show'," henrie added.

Both Henrie and Gomez also serve as executive producers, ensuring that the new series retains the heart of the original.

While discussing the original series, Wizards of Waverly Place, Henrie said, "part of the magic of the show was what happened off camera, and off camera, we were really like a family. So, there really wasn't that pressure, because we had each other's backs."

The actor noted that fans often shared how the original series was like a family to them, which influenced their approach to the reboot.

"Those are the wonderful, familial themes that the original show had that we wanted to bring to the table for a whole new audience," he shared.