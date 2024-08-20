Katie Price's children 'worried' about her cosmetic surgeries

Katie Price's children have reportedly shown concern about their mother and her series of cosmetic surgeries.



A tipster told Mirror that the former glamour model’s children Junior and Princess want to stop their mother’s desire to get more surgeries.

The 46-year-old model is a mother to Harvey, 22, Junior, 19, Princess, 17, Jett 10, and Bunny, 9.

A tipster told the publication that Katie's children with ex-husband Peter Andre, are concerned about their mother.

A tipster revealed, "Princess worries about all her mum's cosmetic surgeries and thinks that Katie is surrounding herself with people who don't tell the truth."

It continued, "Instead, they're giving her the green light to keep going, but it's not their body, and she's not their mum.”

"Princess is angry and Junior is embarrassed – he's said Katie is cringe and needs serious help," the tipster said, adding, "Their mum has become a laughing stock and the brunt of jokes. It was bad before, but now it's awful – it affects all the kids so negatively."

This comes after the mother of five, who recently had a facelift surgery, told her fans about new surgery aim and revealed that she “will never stop” with this surgery. “I want to be a Bratz doll,” she said.

“It's my body and I do what I want to do,” she said, adding, “That's how it should be, your body, your choice.”

Katie also noted that the only difference is she talks about it openly. “There's a lot of people out there who hide [what they've had done]," she claimed.