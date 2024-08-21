Christina heads off for 'adventure' with her kids amid divorce from Josh Hall

Christina heads off for an 'adventure' with her kids amid divorce from Josh Hall

Christina Hall jetted off to take some time off and enjoy with her kids.

The real-estate investor shared pictures on her Instagram stories, showing her and her children embarking on a getaway, which came amid her divorce from Josh Hall after almost three years of marriage.

Sharing sweet snaps from her vacation, Christina wrote on stories, “Headed on an adventure."

“When traveling alone with 4 kids to LAX this is the only way to get stress free @reserveps," she added.

The HGTV star also posted a clip of a kitchen filled with snacks and beverages and wrote in caption, “@reserveps Snacks on snacks and a cocktail for mama.”

Furthermore, her Instagram stories then concluded with her and her kids boarding their plane. “Easy breezy,” she penned.

It is pertinent to mention that Christina's husband Josh filed for divorce and requested spousal support, as per People, while Christina responded with her own filing on July 24, requesting that neither party should receive spousal support.