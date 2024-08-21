 
Jenna Ortega answers viral question about 'Wednesday' S2

Questions abound about whether season two of 'Wednesday' would have a viral dance moment

August 21, 2024

In Wednesday season one, a viral dance trend has created a huge buzz, and, questions are now raising whether the upcoming season will have a similar viral dance moment.

Answering this, the series lead star Jenna Ortega said, “Not that I’m aware of… I’m not looking ahead at the schedule, but I fear maybe I’ll see something.”

However, she hinted at bigger things coming in season two, teasing Extra TV, “I have, like, really incredible set pieces, is what I would say... We’ve only done four episodes so far, but every episode has one strong, kind of outstanding scene or factor, which is kind of nice."

She continued, "This season just feels like we’re getting a little bit more of an opportunity to do the things that we wanted to accomplish in the first one, maybe just didn’t have the resources or faith. We just have a lot more trust this season.”

Earlier, Jenna addressed his controversy last year regarding her remarks about the writers on Wednesday.

“I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that. I think, oftentimes, I’m such a rambler. I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better," she told Vanity Fair.

