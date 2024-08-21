 
Geo News

Inside story of Jennifer Lopez decision to file for divorce

Sources give an insight into how hard Jennifer Lopez tried and ultimately failed to bring Ben Affleck back

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Inside story of Jennifer Lopez decision to file for divorce
Inside story of Jennifer Lopez decision to file for divorce

For months, Jennifer Lopez was reportedly working hard to get back her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. But, her efforts went in vain, leaving her to file for divorce.

Details about the breakdown of their marriage painted a sorry picture for J.Lo, who, sources say "was done waiting."

Explaining her attempts to bring back the Argo star, they said, "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," adding, "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

The Mother's actress decision to opt out from the union on the pair's second anniversary was seemingly an admission of defeat.

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the tipster tattled to People.

Her filing for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court came after her appearance at Ben's birthday.

"It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute. Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him," the bird chirped.

How Princess Charlotte makes ‘secret' shopping trips with Kate Middleton video
How Princess Charlotte makes ‘secret' shopping trips with Kate Middleton
Michael Keaton dishes out hilarious moments with his grandkids
Michael Keaton dishes out hilarious moments with his grandkids
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck in shock move video
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck in shock move
Oprah Winfrey opens up about this regret in life
Oprah Winfrey opens up about this regret in life
Prince Harry not handling ‘midlife crisis' well, spills expert video
Prince Harry not handling ‘midlife crisis' well, spills expert
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix go all in for Joker sequel
Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix go all in for Joker sequel
Prince Harry ‘bored to bits' as ‘publicity hungry' wife wants drama video
Prince Harry ‘bored to bits' as ‘publicity hungry' wife wants drama
Meghan Markle ‘anxiety attack' as Harry watches face video
Meghan Markle ‘anxiety attack' as Harry watches face