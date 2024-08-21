Inside story of Jennifer Lopez decision to file for divorce

For months, Jennifer Lopez was reportedly working hard to get back her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. But, her efforts went in vain, leaving her to file for divorce.

Details about the breakdown of their marriage painted a sorry picture for J.Lo, who, sources say "was done waiting."

Explaining her attempts to bring back the Argo star, they said, "She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," adding, "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

The Mother's actress decision to opt out from the union on the pair's second anniversary was seemingly an admission of defeat.

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," the tipster tattled to People.

Her filing for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court came after her appearance at Ben's birthday.

"It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute. Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him," the bird chirped.