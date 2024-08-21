A look back at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship: A turmoil of ups and downs

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who had rekindled their romance after two decades, have once again called it quits after two years of marriage.

The couple was engaged back in 2002 for two years but went their separate ways after two years.

While they two had moved on in their lives, got married and had kids. They went through different eras in their lives, but eventually found themselves back to each other, following their respective divorces, much to the fans' delight.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the Waiting For Tonight singer filed for divorce April 2024.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: Where it all began:

In June 2002, Lopez filed for divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd and she started dating Affleck. The actor proposed to the On The Floor singer with a 6-carat pink diamond ring.

As per US Weekly, the two met on the set of Gigli, which sank at the box office while their relationship sizzled.



After dating for two years, Lopez and Affleck were set to get married, however, they officially broke up in January 2004.

Bennifer's first breakup

Their wedding was set for September 2003, but they canceled just days before the ceremony due to “excessive media attention” before officially splitting in January 2004.



JLo and Ben Affleck 2021 reunion

In July 2021, after hanging out privately and spending time together for some time, the couple finally made their subtle debut on Instagram in a video posted by Leah Remini. It showed Lopez and Affleck getting cozy in a black-and-white photo booth snap.



Furthermore, on July 17th, 2021, publications confirmed that the pair had obtained a marriage license on July 16 in an intimate Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck more than two years after the couple tied the knot in July 2022.



Jennifer filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court and listed April 26, 2024 as the date of separation.

She filed for it herself without using a lawyer and is technically self-represented, as per the outlet.

While reporting about Lopez, People wrote, "She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids

The singer and actor shares twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As for Affleck, he shares three children with Jennifer Garner: Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel.