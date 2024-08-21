Jennifer Lopez' friends grown tired of her 'antics' amid divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’ very own friends have some serious thoughts about her as she recently filed her fourth divorce.

As per Daily Mail, Lopez’s friends are “fed up of her antics” and are “deploying very clever tactic against her.”

It is worth mentioning that the singer's own friends have suggested the actress needs to “look inside herself” after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to the publication, the On The Floor hitmaker's close pals are getting tired of her chaotic love life.

Furthermore, the outlet claimed, “After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future.”

It is worth mentioning that the songstress filed for divorce without an attorney Tuesday and on the second anniversary of her Georgia wedding ceremony to Affleck. She listed the date of separation as April 26 this year.

While explaining Affleck's take on the situation, the insider stated, “Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting. But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain.”

As per the publication’s reports, their individual earnings from the last two years could be a community property as Lets Get Loud hitmaker, who has a reported $400 million net worth, has put out four films since marrying Ben.