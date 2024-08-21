 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez' friends grown tired of her 'antics' amid divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez' friends have reportedly gotten tired of the singer's 'antics' as she files divorce with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Jennifer Lopez friends grown tired of her antics amid divorce with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez' friends grown tired of her 'antics' amid divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’ very own friends have some serious thoughts about her as she recently filed her fourth divorce.

As per Daily Mail, Lopez’s friends are “fed up of her antics” and are “deploying very clever tactic against her.”

It is worth mentioning that the singer's own friends have suggested the actress needs to “look inside herself” after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to the publication, the On The Floor hitmaker's close pals are getting tired of her chaotic love life.

Furthermore, the outlet claimed, “After four failed marriages, her friends feel that she should take a look inside and focus on herself instead of what others want her to be and finally figure out who she is and what she wants from her future.”

It is worth mentioning that the songstress filed for divorce without an attorney Tuesday and on the second anniversary of her Georgia wedding ceremony to Affleck. She listed the date of separation as April 26 this year.

While explaining Affleck's take on the situation, the insider stated, “Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting. But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain.”

As per the publication’s reports, their individual earnings from the last two years could be a community property as Lets Get Loud hitmaker, who has a reported $400 million net worth, has put out four films since marrying Ben. 

Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right
Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right
A look back at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship: A turmoil of ups and downs
A look back at Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship: A turmoil of ups and downs
Kate Hudson reveals everything that happened in lavish Vegas getaway
Kate Hudson reveals everything that happened in lavish Vegas getaway
Ben Affleck keeps his promise as Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Ben Affleck keeps his promise as Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands another big role in Hollywood
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce lands another big role in Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make ‘desperate' attempt to win King over
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make ‘desperate' attempt to win King over
Orlando Bloom cherishes sweet moments with son Flynn
Orlando Bloom cherishes sweet moments with son Flynn
Inside Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck
Inside Jennifer Lopez's decision to file for divorce from Ben Affleck