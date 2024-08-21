 
Rachel Zelger's new trailer for Y2k features her battling 'evil robot'

Rachel Zelger's new trailer for A24 horror-comedy Y2k gives nostalgic vibes while she battles 'evil machines'

August 21, 2024

Rachel Zegler’s new trailer for A24 disaster comedy-feature Y2K has been released while it gave nostalgic vibes. 

The movie is set to hit theatres on December 6 and it has been directed by American comedian and actor, Kyle Mooney and produced by Jonah Hill while the music video director of the film is Evan Winter.

It is worth mentioning that the film focuses on two high school juniors who found themselves fending for their lives after crashing a New Year’s Eve on the last night of 1999.

As far as the cast is concerned, there are Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, Fred Durst, Mason Gooding, Alicia Silverstone and Mooney.

Furthermore, the trailer shows a libidinous party going horribly wrong when electronic devices, many of which are touchstones from the end of the 20th century, attempted to destroy humanity and at one point, a character exclaims, “A Tamagotchi just drilled through a chick’s head!”

Additionally, later in the trailer, Martell looks for the silver lining when he told Zegler, “This has been the shittiest night of my life. But it’s cool that we got to hang out for once.”

