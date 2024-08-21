Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her decision to part ways from Ben Affleck just two years after their headline-making marriage.



According to an insider close to the Hollywood diva, JLo was “sad” after she filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star post trying hard to make their marriage work.

Lopez, who tied the knot with the Argo actor 17 years after calling off their first engagement, was “very disappointed” when she realized that Affleck had lost interest in their marriage.

A source told People Magazine that Lopez gave considerable thought and deliberation before making the difficult decision to end her marriage to Affleck.

Speaking of her reaction on the abrupt end of her “greatest love story,” the insider noted that Lopez feels it’s “time to move on" for various reasons.

The shocking decision came after Jennifer Lopez revealed that she and Affleck "had a little bit of fear" about reconciling again after they had to breakup in 2004 due to excessive media scrutiny.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance,” she told the publication while defining what reunion with Affleck felt like.

“We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she added.

“We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."