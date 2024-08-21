Ben Affleck falls out of love with Jennifer Lopez amid growing closeness with ex

Ben Affleck had no intention of saving his high profile marriage to Jennifer Lopez as he grows closer to his ex-wife and mother of his three kids, Jennifer Garner.



The Gone Girl star lost interest in his diva wife, pushing her with no other option but to file for divorce just a month after they marked their second wedding anniversary.

According to a report by People Magazine, Lopez was shocked and disappointed after Affleck did not give her “any signs that he wants to continue their marriage.”

“He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work,” they added. “It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."

The insider’s remarks come after a report by the publication revealed that Affleck was with Garner just hours before Lopez took to Los Angeles County Superior Court to file for divorce.

They revealed that Affleck and Garner were returning to Los Angeles after taking their daughter Violet to college at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Previously, a report by Daily Mail also claimed that the Hollywood actor was leaning on his ex-wife, with whom he also shares Seraphina and Samuel.

They claimed that Jennifer Garner was helping Affleck “figure out” his marital issues with JLo.