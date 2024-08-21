Jennifer Lopez gets back at Ben Affleck with purposefully chosen ‘divorce' date

Jennifer Lopez got back at Ben Affleck by choosing the date of their George wedding anniversary to file for divorce.

After two decades of their on and off relationship, twice the number of engagement and two weddings, Lopez filed for divorce as marriage lasted for only two years.

As per legal documents obtained by Daily Mail, the On The Floor singer took to Los Angeles County Superior Court without any lawyer to file the divorce papers.

A source close to Lopez told People Magazine that she was pushed to end her marriage with Affleck after he showed no signs or desire “to see their marriage work.”

"She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton,” the insider added. “The move gives her control of the process. It's good that she did it."

The source added that JLo “tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” before revealing that their “kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

For those unversed, it's Lopez’s fourth failed marriage as she had been previously married to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa.

The singer-actor is a mother to two kids, Emme and Max, whom she shares with Anthony.

As for Affleck, it is his second divorce. He was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children; Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The report further revealed that the estranged couple, who began dating while filming for movie Gigli (2003), has not signed any prenuptial agreement before getting married in July 2022.

The Country Superior Court said to Lopez to submit her financial information within 60 days. Affleck will have another 60 days to disclose his wealth.

They also shared that Lopez is not seeking any spousal support and also urged the judge to refuse it for Affleck as well.