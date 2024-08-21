All the times Jennifer Lopez got married and walked out

Jennifer Lopez is dubbed 'a romantic' by her inner circle and in some ways, her marriages speak for it too.

Now, her high-profile marriage to her old flame, Ben Affleck, is the recent one to bite the dust—which raises the question, exactly how many times the Love Don't Cost A Thing songstress has been married?

The count is six for engagements but only four could make it past the 'I do' ceremony—which also accounts for total divorces.

Among those were her romantic links to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Cris Judd (2001-2003), Marc Anthony, (2004-2014) and Ben Affleck (2022-2024).

Ojani Noa 1997-1998

Jennifer Lopez and actor-producer-trainer, Ojani Noa, first met at a Miami restaurant where he was waiting tables. Their divorce came as fleetingly as their romance as the pair divorced only 11 months after they tied the knot in 1997.



They remained on friendly terms for some time before they both sued each other for varying reasons. This did not stop him from passing his remark on her marriage to Affleck as he predicted that 'this won't last.'

"I think she's someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can't see her ever settling down with one person," he told DailyMail in 2022.

Cris Judd 2001-2003

JLo tied the knot with the actor-dancer after collaborating on the music video for her track Love Don't Cost A Thing.

Their marriage was met with a similar fate as the pair filed for divorce nine months later, shortly after she met Affleck for the first time on the sets of Gigli and got engaged in 2002.

JLo and Affleck also shared the screen in another film Jersey Girl in 2003 after making their relationship public.

Marc Anthony 2004-2014

Lopez and Anthony first crossed paths in 1998 when he was performing in the Broadway musical titled The Capeman.

The pair bonded as friends, which culminated in marriage in 2004 shortly after her first engagement to Ben Affleck ended due to 'excessive media attention.'

The married couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2018 but split in 2011—with the divorce being officially finalised in 2014.



Ben Affleck 2002-2004, 2022-2024

Affleck approached JLo once again and the two reignited their romance, finally saying 'I do' at a Las Vegas chapel in July and again at a larger ceremony at his Georgia mansion on August 20, 2022.



Their romance suffered again due to disagreements over finances in 2024. The couple moved out of their $60 million marital mansion they bought with the idea of a blended family in mind.

Jlo filed for divorce without any attorney on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding. She listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Jennifer is not seeking spousal support and has asked the judge to deny it for Ben as well, DailyMail reported.









Besides her four marriages, JLo was also romantically linked to Sean Diddy Combs between 1999 and 2001, after they met on the set of her music video for her 1999 track If You Had My Love.

The couple split due to him not being faithful in their relationship. "I never caught him [cheating] but I just knew. He'd say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never came back that night," she told Vibe in 2003.

Lopez also dated New York Yankees baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, in 2017 and got engaged to him two years later in 2019. The pair split in 2021.

What's next for JLo?

Now on the work front, Lopez and Affleck await their upcoming film Unstoppable. Affleck is producing the project alongside Matt Damon, Lopez is among the film's stars. Affleck has also recently wrapped production of a sequel to 2016's The Accountant.

As for JLo, besides the four films she out out since marrying Affleck, she launched her Delola cocktail line in 2023.